Marjorie Anne ORTNER
ORTNER, Marjorie Anne Marjorie Anne Ortner passed away peacefully at age 91 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her five children: Jeffrey (Laura), Christopher (Barbara), Marcia (Norbert), Julia, and Steven (Sonia); seven grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Marjorie was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years Richard "Dick" Ortner and her parents. Marjorie was born on January 3, 1929 in Dinsmore, Saskatchewan to Lloyd and Eva Jane Stewart. She moved to Vancouver to become a registered nurse at Vancouver General Hospital. She met her husband Dick while living in Vancouver. They married on August 30, 1952, and settled in Coquitlam where they raised their family. Upon retiring, Marjorie and Dick moved to the Okanagan and spent many happy years together in their home in Summerland. Marjorie enjoyed playing bridge, being a member of Lunch Club, and volunteering with the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary store. She also loved reading and participated in a book club. She was well-loved for her generous spirit and well-known for her ability to stretch a dollar. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2021. Memorial tributes in Marjorie's name may be made to the Salvation Army or Doctors Without Borders. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752




Published in Coquitlam Now from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
