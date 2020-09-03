BOTLEY, Mark Gordon May 16th, 1975 - August 18th, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved Son, Brother and Uncle. Mark was taken from us too soon. He lived a troubled life, but was loved by all that knew him. He was a talented artist and loved to make music, fish and the outdoors. Left to mourn; Mom Beverly (Chuck), sister Emma (Roger), nephew Aiden, niece Tristan-Emily (Adrian), great nephew Kieran, Dad Barry (Sandy), his family in England, extended family and many friends. He will be gone, but forever in our hearts.







