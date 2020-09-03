1/1
Mark Gordon BOTLEY
05/16/1975 - 08/18/2020
BOTLEY, Mark Gordon May 16th, 1975 - August 18th, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved Son, Brother and Uncle. Mark was taken from us too soon. He lived a troubled life, but was loved by all that knew him. He was a talented artist and loved to make music, fish and the outdoors. Left to mourn; Mom Beverly (Chuck), sister Emma (Roger), nephew Aiden, niece Tristan-Emily (Adrian), great nephew Kieran, Dad Barry (Sandy), his family in England, extended family and many friends. He will be gone, but forever in our hearts.



Published in Coquitlam Now from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
