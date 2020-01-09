Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHALL Douglas William. View Sign Obituary

MARSHALL, Douglas William December 22,1955 - January 4, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Douglas Marshall, a long time resident of Coquitlam B.C. passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on January 4, 2020 at the age of 64 years. He was born in Burnaby B.C. on December 22, 1955; the son of Bill and Wilma Marshall and the first of three siblings. He was predeceased by his loving mother Wilma. Doug was often called "Cowboy Doug" and was known for his kind heart and infectious laugh. He moved to Telkwa B.C. for nearly 20 years, where he pursued his career as a welder and enjoyed the countryside on horse back. He left a lasting impression of kindness on those who met him and loved to make friends along his travels. Doug will be lovingly remembered by his; father Bill Marshall, daughter Carmen (Dwayne) with grand- daughter Taiga, step-daughter Daphne (Darcy), sister Debra (Lorne) and brother Steve (Stephanie) and numerous family members and friends. A funeral service with refreshments will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity United Church, 2211 Prairie Ave in Port Coquitlam. Rev David Cathcart will officiate. Douglas will be laid to rest at 2:00pm, January 18, 2020 at the Pacific Heritage Cemetery at 4305 Halifax Street Burnaby B.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society in Maple Ridge at 604-463-7722.





