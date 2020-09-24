DOWNS, Mary Janet (nee Wells) Mary passed away at her home in Port Coquitlam, BC, 17 days after celebrating her 90th birthday. She is pre-deceased by her first husband, Charles Harrison and her 7 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Charles Downs, her son, Kent Harrison (Susan), 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends in her community. Mom was born at her family farm near her cherished hometown of Eastend, Saskatchewan. Unfortunately, at a young age, her mother passed away. She was brought up by her grandmother in the townsite of Eastend. Shortly after high school, she attended the Regina Normal School to become a teacher. Mom made long lasting friendships of fellow students and upcoming teachers. She started teaching in Calgary in the early 1950's. She married in 1952 and in 1956, moved with her young family to Burnaby, BC. Through the late 1950's to early 1990, she taught grades one and two in Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. In the early 1970's, she married Charles Downs and shortly after moved to their home in Port Coquitlam. Mom loved being a teacher, her students, her family and her community. She did not want to leave her home, and in the early hours, passed away in her sleep. By her request, there will be no service.







