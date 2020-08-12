1/
Maureen Audrey Noor
March 13, 1955 - August 07, 2020
Maureen Audrey Noor

MARCH 13, 1955 - August 7th 2020

Its with great sadness we have to announce the sudden passing of our mother Maureen Audrey Noor. She was born in Vancouver B.C predeceased by her Mother Audrey Muir . Survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Michael, Margaret (Quincy,Jessie,Kelsey), late brothers Jim and Doug.

She married her best friend and husband Gary Noor, June 4th 1988. She was loved and cherished by her children, Janet, late Jenny, Melissa (late Nick), Brandon, Tamara, Tyler (Rowan). She loved and adored her grandchildren, Robbie, Taylor, Mariah, Vincent, Evan, Liam, Landen.

Maureen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her world revolved around her loving family, she also had many friends and extended family she cherished. She flourished at being a grandma or granny Moe to all her immediate or extended family.

Service will be held to remember her, but is still in the works. You can email melissanoor@hotmail.com for more information.

"I'll think of you every step of the way and I will always love you, you my darling you"

Whitney Houston.

Published in The Tri-City News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
