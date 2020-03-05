HENRI, Maurice Leo August 23, 1949 - February 13, 2020 Father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend Maurice Leo Henri (70 years), passed away suddenly and peacefully on February 13, 2020. He leaves behind his daughters Nicole and Breanne, his son Jason, and his grandchildren Maya, Omar, and Oscar. A 43 year resident of Port Coquitlam, who originally grew up in Coquitlam, he will be remembered as a caring and dependable family man who will be deeply missed. Service to be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30am our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Maillardville, 828 Laval Square, Coquitlam.
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020