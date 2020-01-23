Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Geraldine (Hood) KENNEDY. View Sign Obituary

KENNEDY (Hood), Mavis Geraldine May 23rd, 1923 - January 12th, 2020 In memory of our beloved mother. Mom passed at the age of 96 with her daughter by her bedside. She was predeceased by her husband Hugh Joseph Kennedy, as well as two sons, Brent Kevin Kennedy and Barry James Kennedy. She is survived by her loving children, Dennis Joseph Kennedy, Robert Turner Kennedy and Carol-Ann Carey (Kennedy), along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever remembered as the kind loving soul, that she was. She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress. She was an incredible painter along with a green thumb to make anything grow in the garden. A dear friend wishes to have a special mention of her famous Christmas Fruitcake and says it isn't Christmas without it. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family, and for this she will remain in our hearts forever. She will be dearly missed from family and friends alike. Love you forever mom, go in peace. The family greatly appreciates the staff at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, located at 2111 Hawthorne Ave., Port Coquitlam, B.C. V3C 1W3. Donations are gratefully welcomed.





Mom passed at the age of 96 with her daughter by her bedside. She was predeceased by her husband Hugh Joseph Kennedy, as well as two sons, Brent Kevin Kennedy and Barry James Kennedy. She is survived by her loving children, Dennis Joseph Kennedy, Robert Turner Kennedy and Carol-Ann Carey (Kennedy), along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress. She was an incredible painter along with a green thumb to make anything grow in the garden. A dear friend wishes to have a special mention of her famous Christmas Fruitcake and says it isn't Christmas without it. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family, and for this she will remain in our hearts forever. She will be dearly missed from family and friends alike.The family greatly appreciates the staff at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, located at 2111 Hawthorne Ave., Port Coquitlam, B.C. V3C 1W3. Donations are gratefully welcomed. Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close