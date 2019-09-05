DUKE, Michael William March 21, 1937 - August 27, 2019. Born in Brandon, Manitoba. Passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer at age 82, with his wife of 55 years (Betty) at his side. Long time BC Tel and Telus employee. He was predeceased by his Father William and Mother Kathryn. He will be missed by sisters Doreen and Virginia, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed travelling to Mexico with friends in his RV in the winter. Thanks to Tri-City Palliative Team, and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care. No service, at his request. No flowers. 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019