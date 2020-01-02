Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike THOMPSON. View Sign Obituary

THOMPSON, Mike 1934 - 2019 It is with profound sadness we find we must live the rest of our lives without our incredibly sweet, kind and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Wife of 38 years, Joann, his sons Art, Bill (Tara) and Mike Jr. (Laura), his sister Joan Fraser and niece Bev Irvine (Den McGinnis), his step-children Laura (Mike Jr.), Randy Miron (Trish) and Adele Garofano (Mark). 10 grandchildren; Kris Henry, Ken Thompson (Erin) Kyla Shelefontiuk (Jason), Kris Heckert (Tash), Jena Rostas (Jason), Jesse Kirbyson (Jeremy), Katrina Dobson (Andrew), Mike Thompson III (Rhea), Jessica and Brent Thompson. 16 great grandchildren; Rhiannon Henry (Dylan), Tyra Henry, Bradley and Kolton Thompson, Nathan Heckert, Lira Llarena, Holly Ross, Kinslee and Presley Heckert, Ruby and Evie Rostas, Jeff and Jordan Kirbyson, Aydian and Ashton Dobson and Karsyn Samson. Great-greatgrandson Carter Speidel. Mike spent his life loving and protecting his family and serving his community. He spent 12 years working at the CPR and then put on a suit and tie and joined the insurance business. Mike and Joann founded Coastal Insurance Services in 1983 and retired to Gabriola Island in 2001. Mike was born in New Westminster and raised in Pitt Meadows. He moved to Port Coquitlam where he spent most of his life, raised his sons and served on City Council for 14 years. Mike was an avid coach of sports, including fastball and competitive bowling. He travelled to all Canadian Provinces, most of the United States and many foreign countries but he spent his last days in his most loved place by the sea on Gabriola Island. He will be SO, SO missed. Arrangements for a Celebration, will be in Port Coquitlam on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospital Foundation in your community. Mike would have loved that. Condolences may be offered at







It is with profound sadness we find we must live the rest of our lives without our incredibly sweet, kind and caring husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Wife of 38 years, Joann, his sons Art, Bill (Tara) and Mike Jr. (Laura), his sister Joan Fraser and niece Bev Irvine (Den McGinnis), his step-children Laura (Mike Jr.), Randy Miron (Trish) and Adele Garofano (Mark). 10 grandchildren; Kris Henry, Ken Thompson (Erin) Kyla Shelefontiuk (Jason), Kris Heckert (Tash), Jena Rostas (Jason), Jesse Kirbyson (Jeremy), Katrina Dobson (Andrew), Mike Thompson III (Rhea), Jessica and Brent Thompson. 16 great grandchildren; Rhiannon Henry (Dylan), Tyra Henry, Bradley and Kolton Thompson, Nathan Heckert, Lira Llarena, Holly Ross, Kinslee and Presley Heckert, Ruby and Evie Rostas, Jeff and Jordan Kirbyson, Aydian and Ashton Dobson and Karsyn Samson. Great-greatgrandson Carter Speidel. Mike spent his life loving and protecting his family and serving his community. He spent 12 years working at the CPR and then put on a suit and tie and joined the insurance business. Mike and Joann founded Coastal Insurance Services in 1983 and retired to Gabriola Island in 2001. Mike was born in New Westminster and raised in Pitt Meadows. He moved to Port Coquitlam where he spent most of his life, raised his sons and served on City Council for 14 years. Mike was an avid coach of sports, including fastball and competitive bowling. He travelled to all Canadian Provinces, most of the United States and many foreign countries but he spent his last days in his most loved place by the sea on Gabriola Island. He will be SO, SO missed. Arrangements for a Celebration, will be in Port Coquitlam on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospital Foundation in your community. Mike would have loved that. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsnanaimo.ca Sands Funeral Chapel - Nanaimo 250-753-2032 Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close