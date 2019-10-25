In loving memory of Pat Marceil who passed away peacefully in Ladner, BC, at the age of 92.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Joe Harley); and her three sons, James, Bob, and Jeff (Sherry). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sean (Lorraine), Tim, Brooklyn (Tom Blais), Quinn, and Karsten; and two great-granddaughters, Kay and Alyssa.
Interment will be in the Veteran's section of the Chilliwack Cemetery.
Services on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6300 Tyson Road in Chilliwack, BC.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: https://www.heartandstroke.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23, 2019