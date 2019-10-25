Mona Patricia (Gower) Marceil

Service Information
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6300 Tyson Road
Chilliwack, BC
Obituary

In loving memory of Pat Marceil who passed away peacefully in Ladner, BC, at the age of 92.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Joe Harley); and her three sons, James, Bob, and Jeff (Sherry). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sean (Lorraine), Tim, Brooklyn (Tom Blais), Quinn, and Karsten; and two great-granddaughters, Kay and Alyssa.

Interment will be in the Veteran's section of the Chilliwack Cemetery.

Services on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6300 Tyson Road in Chilliwack, BC.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: https://www.heartandstroke.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23, 2019
