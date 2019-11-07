MAERKI, Morva Lilian (nee Reid) Morva was born March 6, 1941 in New Westminster and passed away October 18, 2019 at the Foyer Maillard Care Home in Coquitlam. She was predeceased by her parents Morven and Lilian (nee Wingrove) Reid of Port Coquitlam. Morva is survived by husband Samuel Maerki, brother Don, sister-in-law Donna, niece Michele, nephew Steve and cousins. Morva appreciated the care and kindness she received during her year and a half at Foyer Maillard. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Trinity United Church, 2211 Prairie Avenue, Port Coquitlam.
Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019