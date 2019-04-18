JOHNSON, Murle It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Murle Johnson on Monday April 8, 2019 at 83 years of age in Maple Ridge BC. Murle was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather and leaves behind Margie, his Wife of 53 years; Daughters Cheryl (Mario) and Shelly (Steve), Son Brent (Joanna) and Grandchildren Joel, Courtney, James, Peyton and Katie as well as so many cherished friends and relatives. Murle was known for his huge heart and generous spirit and was always there whenever you needed him. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives and we will miss him so much. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at McKenney Creek Hospice for the wonderful care you provided. Please join us as we celebrate and honour Murle's life on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC. We love you so much and will keep you in our hearts forever. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murle JOHNSON.
Garden Hill Funeral Chapel
11765 224 Street
Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6A5
(604) 463-8161
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019