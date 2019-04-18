Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murle JOHNSON. View Sign

JOHNSON, Murle It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Murle Johnson on Monday April 8, 2019 at 83 years of age in Maple Ridge BC. Murle was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather and leaves behind Margie, his Wife of 53 years; Daughters Cheryl (Mario) and Shelly (Steve), Son Brent (Joanna) and Grandchildren Joel, Courtney, James, Peyton and Katie as well as so many cherished friends and relatives. Murle was known for his huge heart and generous spirit and was always there whenever you needed him. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives and we will miss him so much. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at McKenney Creek Hospice for the wonderful care you provided. Please join us as we celebrate and honour Murle's life on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC. We love you so much and will keep you in our hearts forever. Expressions of sympathy can be made at Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937





It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Murle Johnson on Monday April 8, 2019 at 83 years of age in Maple Ridge BC. Murle was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather and leaves behind Margie, his Wife of 53 years; Daughters Cheryl (Mario) and Shelly (Steve), Son Brent (Joanna) and Grandchildren Joel, Courtney, James, Peyton and Katie as well as so many cherished friends and relatives. Murle was known for his huge heart and generous spirit and was always there whenever you needed him. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives and we will miss him so much. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at McKenney Creek Hospice for the wonderful care you provided. Please join us as we celebrate and honour Murle's life on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC.Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca since 1937 Funeral Home Garden Hill Funeral Chapel

11765 224 Street

Maple Ridge , BC V2X 6A5

(604) 463-8161 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close