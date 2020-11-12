GENN, Nancy Constance June 19, 1944 - October 26, 2020
Born in Victoria, BC to Violet and Ernest Murton, Nancy was a lively and loving sister to older brother Gary (Heather) and younger brother Phil (Leslie Jo). Nancy attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Soon after, she married Denis Genn and they welcomed daughters Pamela Robin and Laura Joanne. Denis and Nancy eventually parted amicably and Nancy married Malcolm Harkness. Together, they raised Pamela and Laura to adulthood and shared many happy hours in front of campfires on the Sunshine Coast. Nancy practiced her profession at Lion's Gate Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital until her retirement. She was a compassionate and skilled nurse, and a generous and loving friend to many. Nancy and her closest friend, Sharon Brett, spent many happy years together traveling and enjoying their beloved dogs Libby, Zoe, and Tia. Nancy's love for her daughters and her only granddaughter, Georgia Fry, was beyond measure. She was also deeply devoted to her honorary grandchildren: Paige, Audrey, Holly, Zachary, Lincoln, and Wyatt. Memorial donations to the Union Gospel Mission, PO Box 2546 Stn. Terminal, Vancouver BC V6B 9Z9 or the BC SPCA Donor Relations Team, 1245 East 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC V5T 1R1 welcomed. No service is planned at this time. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com
