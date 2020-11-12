1/1
Nancy Constance GENN
06/19/1944 - 10/26/2020
GENN, Nancy Constance June 19, 1944 - October 26, 2020 Born in Victoria, BC to Violet and Ernest Murton, Nancy was a lively and loving sister to older brother Gary (Heather) and younger brother Phil (Leslie Jo). Nancy attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Soon after, she married Denis Genn and they welcomed daughters Pamela Robin and Laura Joanne. Denis and Nancy eventually parted amicably and Nancy married Malcolm Harkness. Together, they raised Pamela and Laura to adulthood and shared many happy hours in front of campfires on the Sunshine Coast. Nancy practiced her profession at Lion's Gate Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital until her retirement. She was a compassionate and skilled nurse, and a generous and loving friend to many. Nancy and her closest friend, Sharon Brett, spent many happy years together traveling and enjoying their beloved dogs Libby, Zoe, and Tia. Nancy's love for her daughters and her only granddaughter, Georgia Fry, was beyond measure. She was also deeply devoted to her honorary grandchildren: Paige, Audrey, Holly, Zachary, Lincoln, and Wyatt. Memorial donations to the Union Gospel Mission, PO Box 2546 Stn. Terminal, Vancouver BC V6B 9Z9 or the BC SPCA Donor Relations Team, 1245 East 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC V5T 1R1 welcomed. No service is planned at this time. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752




Published in Coquitlam Now from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summerland Funeral Home
13205 Rosedale Avenue
Summerland, BC V0H 1Z0
250-494-7752
November 11, 2020
The kids at 9D -- 4 girls and 28 boys -- CHJS 1958-59, will remember that tall gal in Mr. Tangye's home room. Later at EHS she was an expert model at making her own clothes and planned to become a nurse. It all came true. Condolences to all Nancy's family.
Old classmates
Classmate
