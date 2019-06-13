Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas DAVIDS. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel 1340 Dominion Ave Port Coquitlam , BC V3B8G7 (604)-944-4128 Obituary

DAVIDS, Nicholas We are saddened to announce that NICHOLAS DAVIDS passed away at his home in Port Moody, British Columbia on May 3, 2019. Nick was predeceased by wife of 39 years, Beryl, father Wasyl Davidowski, mother Martha, brother John Davids, sisters Anne Balcom, Mary Hume, Pearl McLeod and Edith Chappel, nephews Johnny Chappel and Kelvin McLeod and nieces Kathy Stockwood (Chappel) and Kim Belanger (McLeod). He is lovingly remembered by his brother Andrew Davidowski (Lorraine), son Michael Davids (Marion) grandsons Jake, Sean, Ben and Joel, son Stephen Davids, stepdaughter Barbara Semple (Colin), step-grandson Evan, stepson Craig White (Nina), step-grandson Marshall, step-granddaughters Madelaine, Geneviève and Annika, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Nick was born on January 24, 1925 in Hartney, Manitoba and moved with his family to Shoal Lake, Manitoba where he spent the rest of his formative years. He joined the RCAF in the intervening years between WWII and the Korean War. While a member of the Air Force he met and married Anne Darahoj in 1952. They had two sons, Michael and Stephen. After a move to Edmonton, Nick quickly found employment at Alberta Government Telephones. Based on the foundation knowledge learned in the forces and at AGT, Nick pursued with vigor a career devoted to servicing state-of-the-art telecommunications systems in Canada and around the world. His work was highly appreciated, notably in West Africa. Being community minded, he coached baseball and hockey, taught electronics and helped neighborhood kids in need. He became a Freemason in 1963. In 1967 Nick moved to Burnaby, British Columbia where he met the love of his life, Beryl White (nee MacIntosh). Nick and Beryl were married in 1968. Nick became stepfather to Beryl's children, Barbara and Craig. Sadly, Beryl passed away in 2007. Frequently quoting his favorite lines of poetry and quick with witticisms, Nick had a genuinely warm personality that drew people to him. His children and grandkids will have a wealth of Grandpa Nick stories to last a lifetime. Nick enjoyed golf and remained an avid participant in snooker tournaments in the B.C. lower mainland into his nineties. Thank you to all of Nick's friends and caregivers for your many years of unwavering and heartfelt caring and support for Nick. A Celebration of Nick's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128







We are saddened to announce thatpassed away at his home in Port Moody, British Columbia on May 3, 2019. Nick was predeceased by wife of 39 years, Beryl, father Wasyl Davidowski, mother Martha, brother John Davids, sisters Anne Balcom, Mary Hume, Pearl McLeod and Edith Chappel, nephews Johnny Chappel and Kelvin McLeod and nieces Kathy Stockwood (Chappel) and Kim Belanger (McLeod). He is lovingly remembered by his brother Andrew Davidowski (Lorraine), son Michael Davids (Marion) grandsons Jake, Sean, Ben and Joel, son Stephen Davids, stepdaughter Barbara Semple (Colin), step-grandson Evan, stepson Craig White (Nina), step-grandson Marshall, step-granddaughters Madelaine, Geneviève and Annika, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Nick was born on January 24, 1925 in Hartney, Manitoba and moved with his family to Shoal Lake, Manitoba where he spent the rest of his formative years. He joined the RCAF in the intervening years between WWII and the Korean War. While a member of the Air Force he met and married Anne Darahoj in 1952. They had two sons, Michael and Stephen. After a move to Edmonton, Nick quickly found employment at Alberta Government Telephones. Based on the foundation knowledge learned in the forces and at AGT, Nick pursued with vigor a career devoted to servicing state-of-the-art telecommunications systems in Canada and around the world. His work was highly appreciated, notably in West Africa. Being community minded, he coached baseball and hockey, taught electronics and helped neighborhood kids in need. He became a Freemason in 1963. In 1967 Nick moved to Burnaby, British Columbia where he met the love of his life, Beryl White (nee MacIntosh). Nick and Beryl were married in 1968. Nick became stepfather to Beryl's children, Barbara and Craig. Sadly, Beryl passed away in 2007. Frequently quoting his favorite lines of poetry and quick with witticisms, Nick had a genuinely warm personality that drew people to him. His children and grandkids will have a wealth of Grandpa Nick stories to last a lifetime. Nick enjoyed golf and remained an avid participant in snooker tournaments in the B.C. lower mainland into his nineties. Thank you to all of Nick's friends and caregivers for your many years of unwavering and heartfelt caring and support for Nick. A Celebration of Nick's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com Published in The Tri-City News from June 13 to June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close