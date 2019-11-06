Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma E. Hicks. View Sign Obituary

On October 12, 2019, Norma Hicks, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 83 peacefully with her family at her side at the Crossroads Hospice.



Norma was born on December 17, 1935, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She attended Norwood Collegiate in Winnipeg and worked at Great West Life when she met her husband Gerry. They raised four children, Nancy, Gordon, Wendy, and Grant.



Soon after moving to Port Coquitlam, Norma joined a breast cancer survivor group called 'Breast Friends'. She became one of the original team members in the Dragon Boat Racing team 'Abreast in a Boat' led by Dr. Don McKenzie. This experience allowed her to travel to New Zealand with her teammates and purchase dragon boats at Barnet Marine Park through her endless fundraising efforts. Her dragon boating continued and when she nominated Kate Zubic for Coach of the Year, she won the Canadian Women's Mentor Award, winning a trip dog sledding in Banff. Her passion for animals included owning many happy critters including Diggery (the greatest dog of all time).



he was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Gerald Robert Hicks. Norma was also predeceased by her older sister, Betty Lukes, and is survived by her other sister, Joan Thompson of Calgary; Norma's four children, Nancy (Bob), Gordon (Cindy), Wendy (Jamie), and Grant (Kim); eight grandchildren, Dustin (Sarah), Ashley, Stephen (Mercury), Sydney (Kaleb), Curtis, Madison, Austin, and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, Kolton and Ramona.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their tender, patient loving care of Norma, as well as to Dr. Mariano and Dr. Leung for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Port Moody Crossroads Hospice.

