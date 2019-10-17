Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Louisa Farquarson PARKER. View Sign Obituary

PARKER, Patricia Louisa Farquarson "Pat" Pat, passed away on October 11, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Pat is survived by her loving Godson Terry Igel, and loving and close friends Darlene and Dennis Igel. Our heart felt and grateful thanks go to her loving friends Dianne and Marvin Mitchell. Special thanks to her kind neighbour and friend, Peter McClintock. No words can express our thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Royal Columbian Hospital ICU, you were amazing beyond words. Private service at Pat's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SPCA.







