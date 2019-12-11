July 12th, 1937- November 21st, 2019. Pat passed away in Coquitlam in good company and surrounded by friends. Son of Ivy and John Nicol of Port Moody, Pat was predeceased by his wife Janet in 2013, He is survived by his brother William, son John Patrick (Angie), daughter Anne-Marie, and grandchildren Owen, Brendan, Lyra and Lexi. A life-long Port Moody resident and enthusiast, Pat will be dearly missed by his friends at the Dogwood Pavilion and his favorite coffee shops as well as colleagues from Reichhold where he worked for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11th, 2020, from 11-1 pm at the Westwood Plateau Golf Club, 3251 Plateau Blvd. Coquitlam BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Port Moody Heritage Society or the Dogwood Pavilion Seniors’ Society.

