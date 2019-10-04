The family of Peter Meegan of Coquitlam, BC, is sad to announce his passing on September 29, 2019 at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife Linda Meegan and his daughters by former wife Debbie Meegan: Courtney Meegan, Caitlin Bursey (Mat), and Colleen McDavid (Thomas); granddaughters Grace and Meredith; and step-sons Ellis Rennie and Hudson Rennie. He is pre-deceased by his parents Mary Ann and James Meegan and siblings James Meegan and Brigid Grant.
A funeral mass for Peter will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Parish, Coquitlam. The family welcomes you to donate to the or to the BC SPCA via http://support.spca.bc.ca/goto/PeterMeegan
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 4 to Nov. 2, 2019