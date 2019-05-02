Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter HOWARD. View Sign Obituary

Peter Howard passed away on April 21, 2019 at Eagle Ridge Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley of 62 years, and his children, Steve (Yukiko) and Martin (Kristine) and grandchildren, Sarah, Max and Kentarou, who he was extremely proud of. Peter was born on July 21, 1929. He spent his childhood years in Norfolk, England. At age 17 he enlisted in the Royal Norfolk Regiment and served for six years, during which time he fought in the Korean War . After his army service Peter returned to England and became a City of London police constable and served for five years. During this time he met the love of his life, Shirley, and they married. They decided to immigrate to Canada and did so in 1957 to start a new life in Vancouver. During his working years Peter enjoyed gardening, particularly tending his beautiful prize winning roses. He also enjoyed playing tennis and sailing with family and friends. Upon retirement Peter joined the Dogwood Hiking Club and was an avid hiker for 20 years, hiking most of the local mountains. At the same time he donated countless hours to working in the Dogwood Rose Garden at Poirier Street, Coquitlam. He also re-connected to his military past by becoming an active Legion member. Peter was a true gentleman, and his warm, easy going presence will be sorely missed but never forgotten by his loving family and the many friends he made through his various pursuits. Peter's life will be celebrated with a small family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coquitlam Legion or a charity of your choice. Published in The Tri-City News from May 2 to May 3, 2019

