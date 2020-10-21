HERMANSON (nee Merkel), Phyllis Irene
July 23, 1929 - October 15, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Phyllis Irene Hermanson announces her peaceful passing at home with her loving daughters and brother at her side.
Born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to Olive and Isaac Merkel, Phyllis was the youngest girl of 11 siblings. After finishing high school in Broadview, she moved to Regina to attend business school and was introduced to Bob by her best friend Doris.
After several years of military life, she and Bob headed west to the Coast eventually retiring in White Rock. They enjoyed a very active retirement, square dancing, spending winters curling, summers lawn bowling, and rarely a day went by without a walk on the pier. She was a member of the Lioness Club, Power Pioneers, and Sunnyside United. Phyllis organized many dinners and was known for her superb cooking and hospitality. The door was open to everyone. She and Bob enjoyed many winters in Yuma with family and friends, travelling in their green Chinook.
Living in PoCo until Bob's passing, she moved to Ladysmith where she enjoyed the good life, sitting in the sun and watching the birds of which she became quite the expert. Phyllis will be missed by all who knew her, and remembered for her unconditional love, graciousness, and generous heart.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob; and granddaughter, Chelsea Leigh. She is survived by her brother, Gaylord; sisters-in-law, Doris (Bob) and Dora; her five daughters, Susan, Kathy, Bobbie (Doug), Lynn (John), and Jennifer; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; as well as, many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held when we are able to be together again. As Phyllis was a four-time cancer survivor, donations to the Cancer Society
are appreciated.