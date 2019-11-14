DALLA ZANNA, Pietro March 10 1933 - October 31, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Pietro Dalla Zanna. He was predeceased by his wife Maria (nee Favero), brothers Nildo and Giovanni and sister Maria. Dad passed away at Eagle Ridge Hospital surrounded by his family, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Pietro is survived by his sister Ada, sons Robert and Paolo, grandchildren Victoria, Alex, Kyle and Megan as well as nieces and nephews locally, in Ontario and Italy. Pietro was born in Treviso Italy and moved to Canada in 1956. He married his childhood sweetheart Maria in 1958 and settled in East Vancouver. He was a hard worker and great provider to his family at times working two jobs. He was an avid gardener and his yard was the envy of the neighbourhood, raising his family in Port Coquitlam. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 15th at Our Lady of The Assumption Church 3141 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam. Interment will follow the Mass at Port Coquitlam Cemetery.
Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019