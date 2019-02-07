Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Wallace BRIDGES. View Sign

BRIDGES, Richard Wallace February 6, 1957 - January 20, 2019 What do you do when you've become an outstanding Junior A goalie, a budding singer/ songwriter and a talented golfer in your early years? You pack up your guitar and move from Montreal to Vancouver, leaving behind your mom Lois and Auntie Jean, you fall in love with, and marry Cheryl and together you have a beautiful daughter you name Kelsey, and she brings Jon into your family. That's what you do . . . you become the best man a family could want and love. Along the way you teach hundreds of kids how to play softball and how to have fun doing it. When not busy with family, work and golf you write your book. You spend time at BC Tel, Telus, BC Hydro and the Ministry of Health, all the while mentoring the finest young minds to become the progressive, compassionate business leaders of today. That's our Rick. He was larger than life. He leaves behind a loving extended family and more than his fair share of friends from all facets of his life. We will all miss him, and thank him for sharing his remarkable life with us. Rick thought highly of our health care system and asked that we pass along a thank you for the excellent care he received during his battle with cancer. A celebration of Rick's life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in his memory.





