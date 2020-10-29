STARK, Robert A.
Robert A. Stark, 87, of Abbotsford, BC, passed away on October 19, 2020, after a brief hospital stay following a fall at his home. Robert (Bob) was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on January 10, 1933, son of the late Robert and Cecile Stark. He grew up on a homesteaded farm and moved to the big city of Moose Jaw to attend high school at Central Collegiate. Bob loved sports, excelling in basketball on high school and hockey, baseball, curling and golf throughout his life. After marrying Betty Lazurka in 1954, Bob and his new wife moved into a small but cozy house near the ballpark in Moose Jaw where Bob would spend many nights playing fastball with his family watching from the stands. Retiring from a long career at Gulf Oil at 57, Bob went on to a second career in construction and renovation that lasted into his 80s. Bob loved working with tools, and retirement gave him the freedom to choose the projects that gave him enjoyment and satisfied his passion for building and working with his hands. In 1969 Bob moved his family to Port Coquitlam, BC, where they lived until moving to Maple Ridge for several years, and then finally to Abbotsford to be closer to their grandchildren. Always a sports fan, Bob enjoyed "old timers" hockey well into his 70's…his elbows being a favorite part of his equipment. Bob also enjoyed golf and played many afternoons with his buddies - he so much enjoyed travelling to the interior for golfing trips with his brother Dick. Bob will be sorely missed by his neighbors, family, and his long-time friends who knew him to be friendly, kind, and always willing to help. Bob is survived by his wife, Betty, his four children Wendy, Nancy, Randy (Donna) and Ken; his four grandchildren Carson (Gabby), Danae (Don), Landon, and Danica, as well as two brothers, Rod and Dick, and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be informed of a memorial service to be held both live and virtually. Anyone wishing to attend or send a message or memory to the family please visit: www.woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com
