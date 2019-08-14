Robert J. Dudgeon

Service
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Church
Port Coquitlam, BC
Obituary

Rob passed on August 1st, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara; his brother, Wayne; his niece Melissa (Livio); great-nephews, Lucca and Enzo; and long-time best pal, Mike.

Rob spent his life living in Port Coquitlam. He was a popular athlete in high school and later spent his time as an avid fisherman enjoying the BC outdoors. Although it wasn’t always easy for Rob, he was a loyal son, committed to staying with his mother to assist with her care. His presence in her life will be truly missed.

A service will be held to remember Rob at Trinity United Church in Port Coquitlam at 1PM on Friday, August 16th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rob’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Tri-City News from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2019
