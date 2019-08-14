Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Dudgeon. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Trinity United Church Port Coquitlam , BC View Map Obituary

Rob passed on August 1st, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara; his brother, Wayne; his niece Melissa (Livio); great-nephews, Lucca and Enzo; and long-time best pal, Mike.



Rob spent his life living in Port Coquitlam. He was a popular athlete in high school and later spent his time as an avid fisherman enjoying the BC outdoors. Although it wasn’t always easy for Rob, he was a loyal son, committed to staying with his mother to assist with her care. His presence in her life will be truly missed.



A service will be held to remember Rob at Trinity United Church in Port Coquitlam at 1PM on Friday, August 16th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rob’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Rob passed on August 1st, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Barbara; his brother, Wayne; his niece Melissa (Livio); great-nephews, Lucca and Enzo; and long-time best pal, Mike.Rob spent his life living in Port Coquitlam. He was a popular athlete in high school and later spent his time as an avid fisherman enjoying the BC outdoors. Although it wasn’t always easy for Rob, he was a loyal son, committed to staying with his mother to assist with her care. His presence in her life will be truly missed.A service will be held to remember Rob at Trinity United Church in Port Coquitlam at 1PM on Friday, August 16th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rob’s memory to a charity of your choice. Published in The Tri-City News from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close