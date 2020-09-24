DAVIES, Robert James Born January 14, 1964 in Mission City, B.C. Died September 11, 2020 in Maple Ridge, B.C. It's with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of Robert James Davies. Known by most as "Bob" or "Bobby," he is survived by sons Mitchell and Colton, wife Debbie, father Jim Davies, mother Jackie Davies, brother Brian and wife Bobbi-Jo, Deanna and Davide Granata, Adriano, Alessandro, Luca, Lia and Michael. A man with a big heart, bright blue eyes and a green thumb, Bob loved his garden and found joy and beauty in the little things. He shared that passion with everyone, and showed the same love and respect for all of his loved ones. A hockey lover by hobby and a rink rat by vocation, Bob spent 31 years working for the City of Port Coquitlam at its ice rinks. Over the years, he forged relationships with countless seniors, hockey parents and their kids; always going the extra mile to put a smile on someone's face. He was supposed to retire in the summer of 2021. Bob's big smile and ability to make people laugh were impossible to ignore. He will be forever known as a loving father, husband, son and brother, and he will be missed by all who crossed paths with him and shared a laugh. A private funeral gathering was held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. Bob will be buried in a family plot at the Hatzic Cemetery in Mission, B.C.







