Rod passed away peacefully after a short stay at Royal Columbian Hospital. Born in Vancouver, he graduated from Magee High School in 1952, and UBC Engineering (Mechanical) in 1958. Rod taught math for 30 years, 28 of them in Burnaby, before retiring in 1994. He spent his retirement years volunteering at the Union Gospel Mission, backpacking with his wife Anne, relaxing at their property on Thetis Island, and spending time with his grandchildren. Survived by Anne, his wife of 51 years, daughter Kelly (Steve), sons Michael (Kate) and David (Tomomi), and grandchildren Allyson, Hana, Emma, Samantha, Scott, Kaeleigh, MacKenzie, and Chiyo. A loving husband and father, he will be missed. Thank you to the staff on 5 South, RCH for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Union Gospel Mission. A service will be held at St. John the Apostle, Port Moody, on Feb 18 at 1pm. Reception to follow.

Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 12 to Mar. 12, 2020

