MASLOW, Roger Born in La Du Bonnet, Manitoba on March 18, 1939, has passed away in Coquitlam on February 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded by his mother, father and brother. He leaves behind his wife Blanche, dog Buddy, daughters Julie (Don) and Kim (Tim), 7 grandchildren Natalie, Alicia, Jared, Chelsea, Brandon, Brytton and Colton, and 9 great-grandchildren, brothers Harvey and Casey, many nieces nephews and friends. There will be no service. Loved by all, and will be missed.
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019