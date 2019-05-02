AKERBAKK, Rune May 9, 1967 - April 9, 2019 Rune passed away peacefully in his sleep early morning on April 9, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his partner Ashley, parents Bjorg and Roald, sister Vera (John), brother Hans (Marie), nephews Justin (Jenny) and John (Kelsey). A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:30pm - 9:00pm at 1147 Laburnum Ave. in Port Coquitlam. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Tri-City News from May 2 to May 3, 2019