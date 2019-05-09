Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Eugene HOMENICK. View Sign Obituary

HOMENICK, Russell Eugene July 10, 1936 - May 5, 2019 Russ passed away peacefully in his home on May 5th, 2019, at the age of 82. He was aiming for 84, but in his words, "82's not bad". He was a beloved father, grandfather, and postie. Russ was an avid golfer and snooker player, and loved nothing more than a good garage sale. Always friendly with an unfailing sense of humour and generous to a fault, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 5th from 6-8pm, at the Gathering Place, 200 - 2253 Leigh Square Place, Port Coquitlam.





