HOMENICK, Russell Eugene July 10, 1936 - May 5, 2019 Russ passed away peacefully in his home on May 5th, 2019, at the age of 82. He was aiming for 84, but in his words, "82's not bad". He was a beloved father, grandfather, and postie. Russ was an avid golfer and snooker player, and loved nothing more than a good garage sale. Always friendly with an unfailing sense of humour and generous to a fault, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 5th from 6-8pm, at the Gathering Place, 200 - 2253 Leigh Square Place, Port Coquitlam.
Published in The Tri-City News from May 9 to May 10, 2019