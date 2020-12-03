LEITH, Scott Walter October 6, 1971 - November 20, 2020 It is with sadness Scott's family announce his passing. Scott grew up in Port Coquitlam, B.C. Scott was predeceased by his Mother Marilyn and Sister Terri. Scott is survived by his children; Trent, Chad, and Kora, Father Kip, Stepmom Jeanette, Brother Jason (Cassie), Niece Sasha, Nephew Judah, Uncle David and cousins Kirsten and Amanda. "Big Scotty", although having more than his share of health problems, was always willing to help others get back on track. He will be sadly missed. No service by request. We will have a family gathering later.







