It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our wonderful Sharon Mann Compagna. Born in 1967, Sharon was a gift to her parents Sherman & Margaret Inkster. She leaves behind her loving husband Tim & 3 boys Josh, Ethan & Aiden. She will be forever remember for her radiant smile and zest for life. Her warm and kind spirit with be missed every day. May you rest in peace our beautiful angel.



