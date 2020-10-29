PAYNE, Shirley Marie Shirley Marie Payne, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday October 23rd, 2020. She was born June 10th, 1934, in Innisfail Alberta to Ivan and Maisie Hay. She moved to Vancouver after high school where she met and married the love of her life, William (Bill) Harvey Payne, in 1958. During their 62 years of marriage until his death in 2018, Bill and Shirley enjoyed family, sports, travel and friends. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother whose warmth, generosity and good humour made her the centre of family life. She will be sorely missed by her sons Stuart (Mayo) and Scott (Rosetta); and grandchildren, Jordan, Sydney, and Adam, as well as her sister Doreen Morgan and brother Brian Hay and their families. Shirley lived an active life with Bill, enjoying family, watching their children and grandchildren play sports, and traveling the world. She was energetic and active, walking the trails of parks in Coquitlam with friends, playing bridge and volunteering at the Como Lake United Church. The family is grateful to Astoria Seniors Residence where Shirley enjoyed participating in activities and making many new friends among the residents and staff. Due to current travel and gathering restrictions a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidsport Canada or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.







