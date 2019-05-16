Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Balfour CLARKE. View Sign Obituary

CLARKE, Stanley Balfour July 26, 1932 - May 11, 2019 It's with sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Balfour Clarke, he left us peacefully while in Eagle Ridge Hospital surrounded by his family. Stan is survived by his loving wife Gloria after 30 wonderful years of marriage, stepsons Jim Keith and Dave Keith, 3 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, siblings Lucy (Berezan), Cliff (Norm), Johnston (Pat), Alice (Bitcon), Cecil (Marg), and Elaine (Doug) and many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Predeceased by parents Bill and Mable Clarke, sister Beth (Thwaits), brother- in-laws Bill Berezan, Jim Thwaits, Don Bitcon and stepson Jeff Keith. Stan was born in Spears, Saskatchewan in 1932 and the family moved to Port Coquitlam in 1945 after a short stay in Vancouver. He worked for CP Rail for 35 years, then married Gloria in November of 1988. His many hobbies included curling, fishing, golfing and traveling with Gloria, and was loved by everyone. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 1, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Kinsman Hall at 2175 Coquitlam Ave, Port Coquitlam. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at,





