FLETCHER, Stephanie Caroline (Nee Garland ) July 13, 1945 - February 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loving mother Stephanie. Pre-deceased by husband Ross, son James, parents Frank and Caroline Garland and sister Judith Anne Skundberg. Survived by sons Shawn and Daniel (Jamie) and grandchildren; Cade, Ruby, Ryder, Nate and Vince, Axel, Alabama, all residing in Australia. Brother Douglas (Lesia), nephews and nieces; Stephen (Julia), Keith (Sarah) of Australia, David (Shelley) Christine (Darryl) and Michele and their families and also many loving and loyal friends from her Kingdom Hall. A memorial service will be held February 29, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 699 Blue Mountain St., Coquitlam B.C.





