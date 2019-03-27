NAZARCHUK, Stephen (Steve) passed away at his home in Coquitlam on March 11, 2019. Stephen is predeceased by his wife, Margaret. He is survived by his daughters Debbie (Jim), Sandy (Tom), Kim (Dave), grandchildren Devin, Teresa (Mark), Chelsea, Andrew (Jen), Stephen, Paul (Sasha), Darcy (Natasha), and great-grandson Reid. At Steve’s request, there will be no ceremony.
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2019