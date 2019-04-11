Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue JOHNSTON. View Sign

JOHNSTON, Sue November 27, 1947 - April 4, 2019 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mom, grandma and friend on April 4th, 2019 at age of 71. She will be greatly missed by her children Marcy (Allan), Karl (Emma) and Noelle (Doug), and Bill's children Sharen (Glen), Sheila (Dave) and Alanna (Allan), her brothers, her grandchildren, extended family and endless friends and Lulu. For those who knew Mom, will remember her for her love for Bill - the love of her life, her children, her grandchildren, her many hours volunteering at Trinity United Church, her love for gardening and food, going for walks and collecting rocks… Mom worked in Early Child Care at SFU, and then finished her career at Harbour View Daycare to retire at 65. Mom had an outpouring of love for the children at daycare, her own children, Bill's children and all the grandchildren… especially the grandchildren. She read books to them like 'Good Night Moon', sang songs like 'Baby Beluga in the Deep Blue Sea', made play-dough and built tents over the dining room table. Now Mom and Bill are together again… holding hands, travelling in the RV or just doing a little gardening. Please join us in a celebration of life, to be held on April 20th at 11:00am at Trinity United Church, 2211 Prairie Ave. Port Coquitlam. Expressions of sympathy can be made at Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937





11765 224 Street

Maple Ridge , BC V2X 6A5

Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

