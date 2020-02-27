ZAPPIA, Theresa September 27, 1926 - January 9, 2020 Predeceased by her mother (Maria), father (Antonio), brothers (Mike, Joe, Vincent, Peter) and her partner (Larry "Buck" Wingrove). Survived by her nephew and nieces, Vicki, Michael, Karen, Lynda, Brenda and Tracey. Theresa was the remaining Zappia family member whose parents immigrated from Italy in 1918 and settled in Port Coquitlam. The family gives thanks to the wonderful staff at Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam who provided excellent care in her last 8 years of life. A private family Celebration of Life, was held on February 17, 2020.
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020