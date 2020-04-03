It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mike after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of 54 years, children Keith (Kristine) and Karen (Russ) and 4 grandchildren, Cole, Joscelyne, Lauren and Madeline.
Mike was born and raised in Kitsilano, and then settled in Port Coquitlam to start a family. He had a long career with the RCMP and after retiring, became a Real Estate Agent in the Tri-Cities.
He enjoyed coaching community lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball. More recently, he was a friend to many at Hyde Creek, City Centre Aquatic complex, and at the Dogwood Pavilion where he enjoyed playing bridge.
Mike will always be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and outgoing friendly manner. He will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Dr. T. Jacobs and all the Nurses and Doctors at Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to Crossroads Hospice in Port Moody, RCH or ERH Foundation.
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2020