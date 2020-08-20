CLEUGH, Thomas Reginald
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Thomas Reginald Cleugh, who died August 17, 2020. We are devastated to lose our gentle, kind and thoughtful husband, dad, grandfather and best friend. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas Ford Cleugh and Doris (Pattison) Cleugh, Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Mercer) Cleugh, of Port Coquitlam; daughters Janis Cleugh of Coquitlam and Heather (Jeffrey) Cox of Shawnigan Lake; grandchildren Jenelle and Alisa Cox and Julianne and Fraser Warren; and nephews and nieces. Born in 1940 in Edmonton, Tom was an alumnus of UVIC's first graduating class and a registered professional Biologist. He started at the Pacific Biological Station in Nanaimo before moving to Winnipeg, and later Vancouver, to work with Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Tom also co-owned Powel's Men's Wear in Duncan. He was employed at the Crofton Pulp Mill and later set up TRC Biological Consulting Ltd., in which he led environmental protection programs. A worshipful master of the Masonic Temple Lodge #33, Tom was a true nature lover and spent much of his time gardening, collecting stamps and coins, studying our family's genealogy and travelling the world. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Donations can be sent in his memory, to the BC Cancer Foundation at; bccancerfoundation.com
