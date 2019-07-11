BARANYAI, Tibor Lajos With great sadness we announce the passing of Tibor (Ted) Lajos Baranyai, gracefully leaving this life, supported by the love of his family. Dad, Gramps or "Hank the Hobo" as he was affectionately called, was born in Budapest, Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Dad will be lovingly remembered by: His children - Liz (Jim) McDonagh, Ted (Lorri) Baranyai, Steven (Debbie) Baranyai His grandchildren - Athena, Selene (Doug), Artemis, Benjamin, Bradley, Vanessa, Tash His great grandchildren – Ailyn, Merrik, Novella, Autumn, Tallula, Blake, Hannah, Logan, Aiden & Paelyn. Dad enjoyed fishing Nootka Sound, playing ping pong, poker and the reactions he got from playing pranks on co-workers and family. His retirement years were filled with family times and relaxation. A Celebration of Life will be held August 17th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at 20607 114th Avenue in Maple Ridge. A light repast and refreshments will be provided. Please bring your own seating. "Until we meet again Boneheads!" Szeretlek
Published in The Tri-City News from July 11 to Aug. 12, 2019