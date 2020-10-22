1/
Valerey Marian DEMPSTER
11/02/1934 - 10/10/2020
DEMPSTER, Valerey Marian November 2, 1934 - October 10, 2020 Born in Mission, B.C., Valerey passed away peacefully in Port Moody, Eagle Ridge Hospital. Survived by husband Erik, son Jeffrey Fischer (Chris), grandson Craig, granddaughter Andrea, great granddaughters Scarlett and Violet, and sister Zelda Youson. Valerey did library work in Edmonton and Calgary, and later at Douglas College in Surrey, followed by Manpower in Port Coquitlam. Valerey enjoyed many years RV'ing and curling with Erik, her flowers and gardening. She loved nature and her neighbourhood and her neighbours. Honouring Valerey's request, there will be no memorial service.



Published in Coquitlam Now from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
