GOUDAL, Vernon Cyril It is with sad hearts that the family of Vernon share of his passing on September 27th, just two days after his 90th birthday. Vernon was born in Rosetown, Saskatchewan to Gladys and Cyril Goudal. He spent much of his childhood in Parkside, years that he described as wonderful. He then lived in Spiritwood for several years before moving to Victoria, B.C. After finishing high school in 1945 he joined the Government Service in the Survey Department and spent ten years surveying all over B.C. He received his commission as a British Columbia Land Surveyor in 1958; in 1959 he opened his office on Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam, retiring forty two years later. In that time he surveyed many projects including the Victoria Airport, Lion's Gate Bridge, Citadel Heights, Westwood Plateau and a multitude of other subdivisions around the Lower Mainland. Vernon married the love of his life, Donna, in 1959. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Sandra (Ken), Wayne (Maria) and Peter (Sarah). He had seven grandchildren that he loved dearly: Tyler, Aaron (Georgia), Connor, Christine (Matt), Isaac, Josephine and Dominic. To Vernon, family was everything; he and Donna did not hesitate to take in Vernon's three cousins when they lost their own parents. He was generous in every sense of the word and gave his children the best start in life that he could and we are all forever grateful. He gave his time to help establish the Port Moody Minor Hockey Association where he coached for many years. He was also active in the church, teaching adult Bible study. He and Donna saw the world on cruise ships and when at home you could find him working on the family history or in his favourite chair catching up on local and Parkside news or watching sports. His was a full life, well lived. We will miss him. Our family is grateful to the staff of The Madison Care Centre for the wonderful care that he received in his final years. Vernon was predeceased by his beloved parents, his sister Doreen and his brother Leon. Vernon's celebration of life will be held on October 19th at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1504 Sprice Avenue, Coquitlam. In keeping with his kind and generous spirit and in lieu of flowers, the family has established a GoFundMe page with proceeds to benefit the "Vernon Goudal Memorial Scholarship".





