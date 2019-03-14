STUCKY, Virginia Marian December 27, 1938 - February 27, 2019 Virginia was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on December 27, 1938. Passed away in Coquitlam, British Columbia on February 27, 2019. She is survived by family and friends. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting www.burquitlamfuneralhome.ca 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019