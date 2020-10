Or Copy this URL to Share

GOFF, Wallace Niel March 13, 1935 - September 17, 2020 Our family is sad to announce the passing of Niel on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with family at his side. Survived by wife Pat, sister Margaret (Midge) Potter, sons Gary (Ann Marie), Terry (Sherry), daughters Geraldine, Barb (Kevin), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Due to covid, no service.







