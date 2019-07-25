HARDER, William (Bill) Alexander William (Bill) Alexander Harder (77) of Vernon, BC, born August 24th, 1941 passed away comfortably in his sleep on June 13th, 2019 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Bill just lost his wife Evelyne of 31 years, 21 days prior to his passing, due to cancer. He is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Glen), Janette (James) and stepson Melvin (Gythe). Also survived by 3 loving granddaughters, 5 step grandsons and 1 great granddaughter, as well as a brother, sister, nieces, nephews and extended family. Bill was a Father, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Great-grandfather and Friend. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel, 11969 - 216th Street, Maple Ridge, BC. There will be a Tea Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be sent to the . Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium • 604-463-8121
Published in The Tri-City News from July 25 to July 26, 2019