MARSHALL, William Charles William Charles Marshall of Coquitlam passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, at age 86 after a long battle with blood cancer. Bill was remembered by many as the Milkman, delivering milk for Meadowland Dairy of Port Coquitlam. He also proudly served as a Captain in the Coquitlam Fire Dept. and was a member of the first full time crew hired in Coquitlam. Bill was active in the Masonic Lodge, Housing Board at the Trinity United Church, the Y-Care exercise group and in all family activities and known for his selfless unconditional love. Dad enjoyed traveling and many beach days in Birch Bay. His love of life, positive attitude and big smile will be missed but not forgotten. Bill was predeceased by wife Wilma, son Douglas and siblings Matt, Jack and Ann. He is survived by children Debra (Lorne), Steve (Stephanie), grandchildren Jody, Nicole, Erin, Kevin and Carmen, great grandchildren Ruby, Gordon and Taiga. Also his twin sister Chris and dear friend Shirley. Special thanks for the extraordinary care by Dr. Wong, Dr. Eddy, Dr. Constantine, and Dr. Beheshti. An event to celebrate and remember Bill's life, will be delayed due to Covid 19 rules for gatherings.







