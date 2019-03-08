It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and brother. Bill was deeply loved and cherished by everyone that knew him. He will be dearly missed.
|
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Fraserview Village Banquet Hall, 22610 116 Avenue, Maple Ridge.
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019