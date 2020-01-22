Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Christie. View Sign Obituary

William James Christie (Bill), died January 15, 2020 in White Rock after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.



He was born January 17, 1935 to Jean and Robert Christie in Vancouver, BC, the fifth of eight children, affectionately known as The Royal Eight.



Bill attended Britannia High, Normal School, & BA from UBC.



He married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kay), June 30, 1956 and they had three children.



He was a teacher in Coquitlam for 35 years, was an avid rugby player and golfer. Upon retirement he began his own handyman company called Willy Will – because Willy was always willing to help. His garden was also a great joy.



Bill is survived by his wife Kay; Children: Randy, Cheryl (Mark), Bob (Ross); Grandchildren: David (Jen), Rob (Jenelle), Sean, Beth (Darryl), Adam, Sarah, Nicola (Chad); and GG to Jeremy, Jackie, Brandon, Ethan, Isabella and Tristen.



The family wishes to thank the care givers at Madison Care Centre for their compassionate care of Bill.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at All Saints Parish Hall, 821 Fairfax St. Coquitlam, on Wednesday February 12, at 2:00 pm.

William James Christie (Bill), died January 15, 2020 in White Rock after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.He was born January 17, 1935 to Jean and Robert Christie in Vancouver, BC, the fifth of eight children, affectionately known as The Royal Eight.Bill attended Britannia High, Normal School, & BA from UBC.He married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kay), June 30, 1956 and they had three children.He was a teacher in Coquitlam for 35 years, was an avid rugby player and golfer. Upon retirement he began his own handyman company called Willy Will – because Willy was always willing to help. His garden was also a great joy.Bill is survived by his wife Kay; Children: Randy, Cheryl (Mark), Bob (Ross); Grandchildren: David (Jen), Rob (Jenelle), Sean, Beth (Darryl), Adam, Sarah, Nicola (Chad); and GG to Jeremy, Jackie, Brandon, Ethan, Isabella and Tristen.The family wishes to thank the care givers at Madison Care Centre for their compassionate care of Bill.A Celebration of Life service will be held at All Saints Parish Hall, 821 Fairfax St. Coquitlam, on Wednesday February 12, at 2:00 pm. Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 22 to Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close