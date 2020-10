Or Copy this URL to Share

With sadden hearts we announce the passing of Wilson Friskie at the age of 93. Born in Saskatchewan and living most of his life in Port Coquitlam, B.C. He is survived by his five children: Dwayne(Donna), Linda(Robert), Wendy (Jim), Phyllis (Doug) and Jacky (Darren),



(10) grandchildren and many great grand children. At private service was held.



